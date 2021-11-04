Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,713,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,765,000 after acquiring an additional 45,745 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 704.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 91,656 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $826,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 40.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Georgia Erbez acquired 10,300 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $83,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HARP shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $224.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.73. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.82.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 394.17% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

