Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,201 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.24% of Atreca worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Atreca by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 307,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Atreca by 135.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 16,943 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atreca in the first quarter valued at about $552,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atreca by 21.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Atreca by 328.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 91,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCEL opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.02. Atreca, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $20.29.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BCEL shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Atreca from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Atreca from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

In related news, insider Tito Serafini sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $197,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atreca Profile

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

