Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARKK. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 490.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000.

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $124.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.83. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.80 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70.

