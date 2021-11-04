Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 32,193 Shares of LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,193 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.69% of LifeVantage worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFVN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in LifeVantage by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 103,633 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 434.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 19,226 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 309.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. 40.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of LifeVantage stock opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average is $7.50. LifeVantage Co. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $11.99.
LifeVantage Company Profile
LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.
