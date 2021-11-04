Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 32,193 Shares of LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,193 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.69% of LifeVantage worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFVN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in LifeVantage by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 103,633 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 434.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 19,226 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 309.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. 40.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LifeVantage stock opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average is $7.50. LifeVantage Co. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $11.99.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $54.78 million for the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 40.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LifeVantage Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

