Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,844,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,791 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.37% of Baozun worth $65,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Baozun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Baozun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Baozun by 318.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baozun stock opened at $17.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Baozun Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.86. Baozun had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Baozun Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BZUN. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Baozun from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baozun currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.43.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

