Barclays Boosts Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $48.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AVTR. Piper Sandler raised Avantor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Avantor in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.61.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $39.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.92, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.62. Avantor has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $5,986,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $696,710.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 558,683 shares of company stock worth $22,534,592 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Avantor by 770.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 29,326 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantor during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Avantor by 17.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,677 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Avantor by 2.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Avantor by 219.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 358,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,375,000 after acquiring an additional 246,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

