Barclays Boosts Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $48.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AVTR. Piper Sandler raised Avantor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Avantor in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.61.
NYSE:AVTR opened at $39.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.92, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.62. Avantor has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $44.37.
In related news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $5,986,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $696,710.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 558,683 shares of company stock worth $22,534,592 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Avantor by 770.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 29,326 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantor during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Avantor by 17.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,677 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Avantor by 2.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Avantor by 219.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 358,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,375,000 after acquiring an additional 246,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.
About Avantor
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.
