Barclays Boosts IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $190.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $153.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.30. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $85.77 and a one year high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $829.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.88 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,476,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,342 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,852,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,229,000 after purchasing an additional 741,927 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4,906.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 511,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,798,000 after purchasing an additional 501,261 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,972,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,516,000 after purchasing an additional 495,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,047,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

