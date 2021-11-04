Barclays Lowers Senior (LON:SNR) to Underweight

Barclays downgraded shares of Senior (LON:SNR) to an underweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has GBX 137 ($1.79) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 177 ($2.31).

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SNR. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Senior in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Senior in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 156.75 ($2.05).

Get Senior alerts:

SNR opened at GBX 153.30 ($2.00) on Monday. Senior has a 12-month low of GBX 48.20 ($0.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 186.71 ($2.44). The stock has a market cap of £642.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 167.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 149.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.