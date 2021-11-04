Barclays Raises BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Price Target to €52.60

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from €51.70 ($60.82) to €52.60 ($61.88) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BNPQY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($72.94) to €65.00 ($76.47) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BNP Paribas to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of BNP Paribas to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from €50.00 ($58.82) to €57.00 ($67.06) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BNP Paribas to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from €61.00 ($71.76) to €63.00 ($74.12) in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €68.00 ($80.00) to €69.00 ($81.18) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.96.

OTCMKTS BNPQY opened at $34.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $35.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.754 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. BNP Paribas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

