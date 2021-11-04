Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Hiscox (LON:HSX)

Hiscox (LON:HSX)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,009 ($13.18) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 25.81% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,016 ($13.27) to GBX 1,155 ($15.09) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 973 ($12.71) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,067.71 ($13.95).

Shares of Hiscox stock opened at GBX 802 ($10.48) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 881.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 856.45. Hiscox has a 1-year low of GBX 763.60 ($9.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,120 ($14.63). The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.68. The company has a market cap of £2.78 billion and a PE ratio of -157.25.

In other news, insider Colin D. Keogh bought 1,593 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 854 ($11.16) per share, with a total value of £13,604.22 ($17,774.00).

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

