BASIC Price Tops $0.0123 on Exchanges (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 4th. One BASIC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BASIC has traded 28.8% lower against the dollar. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $76.26 million and approximately $9.37 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BASIC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00050024 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.88 or 0.00240669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00012300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000475 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.18 or 0.00096313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,623,594 coins. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BASIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BASIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.