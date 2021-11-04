Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €100.93 ($118.74).

Shares of ETR:BMW opened at €89.96 ($105.84) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €82.97 and a 200 day moving average price of €85.17. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €58.13 ($68.39) and a twelve month high of €96.39 ($113.40). The company has a market cap of $54.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

