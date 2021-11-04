BBQ (BBQ) vs. Its Peers Financial Analysis

BBQ (NASDAQ: BBQ) is one of 68 public companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare BBQ to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares BBQ and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBQ 9.22% 8.21% 1.98% BBQ Competitors 4.10% -29.68% 1.09%

72.1% of BBQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 43.8% of BBQ shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BBQ and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BBQ $121.44 million $4.95 million -24.86 BBQ Competitors $1.57 billion $100.35 million 1.28

BBQ’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BBQ. BBQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

BBQ has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BBQ’s rivals have a beta of -8.70, suggesting that their average stock price is 970% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BBQ and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BBQ 0 0 1 0 3.00 BBQ Competitors 832 4444 5167 189 2.44

BBQ presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 79.60%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 14.20%. Given BBQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BBQ is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

BBQ beats its rivals on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

