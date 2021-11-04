BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Declares $0.88 Quarterly Dividend

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.875 per share on Saturday, January 15th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%.
TSE BCE opened at C$63.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$64.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$62.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88. BCE has a 1-year low of C$52.52 and a 1-year high of C$67.08.
BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.78 billion. On average, analysts predict that BCE will post 3.3800001 earnings per share for the current year.
About BCE
BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.
Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.