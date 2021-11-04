BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Declares $0.88 Quarterly Dividend

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.875 per share on Saturday, January 15th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%.

TSE BCE opened at C$63.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$64.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$62.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88. BCE has a 1-year low of C$52.52 and a 1-year high of C$67.08.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.78 billion. On average, analysts predict that BCE will post 3.3800001 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BCE from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$66.89.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

