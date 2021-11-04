Beacon (BECN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.23 Million

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001104 BTC on exchanges. Beacon has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $2,829.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.68 or 0.00087130 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000816 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000485 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000575 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

