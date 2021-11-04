Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beasley Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.

Shares of BBGI stock opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.55. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc is a multi-platform media company, which engages in the operation of radio stations. It owns and operates radio stations in the following markets: Atlanta, Augusta, Boston, Charlotte, Detroit, Fayetteville, Fort Myers-Naples, Greenville-New Bern-Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Tampa-Saint Petersburg, West Palm Beach-Boca Raton and Wilmington.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.