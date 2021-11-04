Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its target price hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the retailer’s stock.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an underperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.83.

BBBY opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.31. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.81.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter worth $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 142.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,352 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.0% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

