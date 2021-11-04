Befesa (ETR:BFSA) PT Set at €79.00 by Berenberg Bank

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) received a €79.00 ($92.94) price target from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Befesa in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Befesa in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €91.00 ($107.06) target price on Befesa in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Befesa stock traded up €0.80 ($0.94) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €62.90 ($74.00). 117,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Befesa has a 52-week low of €35.00 ($41.18) and a 52-week high of €72.90 ($85.76). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €66.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €64.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.97.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

