Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Has $294,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after buying an additional 29,098 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,085,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

NYSE:IBM opened at $127.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.87 and a 200-day moving average of $141.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $111.16 and a twelve month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.