Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Invests $238,000 in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Impinj by 8.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Impinj by 12.4% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 39,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Impinj by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Impinj in the second quarter worth about $3,755,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Impinj by 46.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Impinj alerts:

NASDAQ PI opened at $80.68 on Thursday. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -40.75 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.14.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.13 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 592 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total value of $42,854.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,397 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $79,056.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,716 shares of company stock worth $750,566. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Impinj in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Impinj has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.56.

Impinj Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI).

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.