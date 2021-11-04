Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT stock opened at $203.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $111.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.06. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.23 and a 52 week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.68%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.05.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

