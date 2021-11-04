Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,318.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after buying an additional 9,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total transaction of $9,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,569,497.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 386,054 shares of company stock worth $39,772,030. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTON. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.24.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $89.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.53. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

