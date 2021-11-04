Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCOR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in comScore in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in comScore in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in comScore in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in comScore in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in comScore in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 68.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on SCOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on comScore from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:SCOR opened at $3.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.82. comScore, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The company has a market cap of $325.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.13.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $87.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.37 million. comScore had a negative return on equity of 34.08% and a negative net margin of 22.52%. Equities research analysts expect that comScore, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brent David Rosenthal purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Paul Livek bought 25,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $86,261.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,019,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,466,412.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 60,676 shares of company stock worth $215,755 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

