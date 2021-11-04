Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Laird Superfood as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 119.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Laird Superfood during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Laird Superfood by 85.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Laird Superfood by 162.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Laird Superfood by 120.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Laird Superfood news, Director Gregory B. Graves sold 1,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $34,468.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 35.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Laird Superfood stock opened at $18.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.18.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). Laird Superfood had a negative net margin of 61.78% and a negative return on equity of 25.19%. Research analysts predict that Laird Superfood, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

LSF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Laird Superfood from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Laird Superfood from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Roth Capital cut Laird Superfood from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laird Superfood from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Laird Superfood Company Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

