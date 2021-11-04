Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YOU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

YOU opened at $46.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.71. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $65.70.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $55.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Clear Secure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

