Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.76

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.76 and traded as low as $3.64. Benitec Biopharma shares last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 31,378 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.07.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($60.00) EPS for the quarter. Benitec Biopharma had a negative net margin of 23,528.81% and a negative return on equity of 104.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTC. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the first quarter worth $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 549.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 71,671 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Benitec Biopharma by 17.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTC)

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

