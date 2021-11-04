Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.76

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.76 and traded as low as $3.64. Benitec Biopharma shares last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 31,378 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.07.
Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($60.00) EPS for the quarter. Benitec Biopharma had a negative net margin of 23,528.81% and a negative return on equity of 104.18%.
Benitec Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTC)
Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.
Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.