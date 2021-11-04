Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) will announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.41. Berkshire Hills Bancorp posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.92. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on BHLB shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

In other news, Director David Brunelle bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.79 per share, with a total value of $118,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,349.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.95 per share, for a total transaction of $34,009.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 10,230 shares of company stock valued at $246,828 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 355.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

BHLB stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $27.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,575. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.44. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

