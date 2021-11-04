Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Berry has a dividend payout ratio of 77.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Berry to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

Berry stock opened at $9.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $774.12 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 2.80. Berry has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $10.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Berry had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Berry will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

BRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Berry in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Berry stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) by 50.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,135 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,305 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Berry worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 91.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

