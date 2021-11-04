Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $91.98

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (LON:BXP) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 91.98 ($1.20) and traded as high as GBX 100 ($1.31). Beximco Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 99.50 ($1.30), with a volume of 22,217 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 91.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 85.66.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical formulation products and active pharmaceutical ingredients in Bangladesh. The company offers allergic disorder, analgesic and antipyretic, anti-infective, antiviral, cardiovascular, central nervous system, cough and cold, endocrine and diabetes, eye care, gastrointestinal, hormone and steroid, intravenous fluid, musculoskeletal, oncology, respiratory, skin care, vitamin and mineral supplement, and other products, as well as contract manufacturing services to other companies.

