Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Beyond Meat worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BYND. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 414.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 154.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BYND opened at $104.51 on Thursday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.55 and a twelve month high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -72.08 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.06.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $99.00 to $85.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.78.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

