BH Macro (LON:BHMG) Sets New 1-Year High at $3,750.00

BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,750 ($48.99) and last traded at GBX 3,750 ($48.99), with a volume of 8862 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,710 ($48.47).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 6.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,572.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,434.54.

Get BH Macro alerts:

In related news, insider Bronwyn Curtis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,567 ($46.60) per share, with a total value of £35,670 ($46,603.08). Also, insider Claire Whittet acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,521 ($46.00) per share, with a total value of £52,815 ($69,003.14). Insiders have acquired 4,760 shares of company stock worth $16,848,900 over the last quarter.

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for BH Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BH Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.