BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lowered its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,179 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in BHP Group by 55.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in BHP Group by 850.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in BHP Group in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in BHP Group in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBL opened at $51.90 on Thursday. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $68.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.45.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a yield of 10.2%. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 118.69%.

BBL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.50 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.32.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

