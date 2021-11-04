Bigbom (BBO) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Bigbom (CURRENCY:BBO) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. Bigbom has a total market cap of $162,689.08 and $67,874.00 worth of Bigbom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bigbom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bigbom has traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00050662 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.48 or 0.00233657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00011883 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.56 or 0.00098195 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Bigbom Profile

BBO is a coin. Bigbom’s total supply is 1,993,751,537 coins and its circulating supply is 335,947,891 coins. Bigbom’s official Twitter account is @bigbomglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bigbom is bigbom.com . The Reddit community for Bigbom is /r/Bigbom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bigbom is a project that aims to develop a decentralized advertising marketplace both for publishers and advertisers. The Bigbom ecosystem is based on the Ethereum blockchain (employing smart contracting) and decentralized system architecture. Advertisers will be able to use the Bigbom platform to devise marketing campaigns, manage them and maximize income whilst staying within budget limits. All processes will be performed in line with market pricing based on the bid-ask principle, where both parties can bid. Corresponding advertising platforms (mainly through API) will also be able to participate in the marketplace. BBO is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the marketplace. “

Bigbom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bigbom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bigbom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bigbom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

