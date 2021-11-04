BinaryX (BNX) Hits Market Capitalization of $263.96 Million

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded up 26.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One BinaryX coin can currently be bought for $130.49 or 0.00213014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BinaryX has a market cap of $263.96 million and $195.47 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BinaryX has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004458 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 45.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00009823 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006654 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $397.90 or 0.00649543 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About BinaryX

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

