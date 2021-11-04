Bio-Techne Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the biotechnology company on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

Bio-Techne has a payout ratio of 19.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bio-Techne to earn $8.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $504.32 on Thursday. Bio-Techne has a 12-month low of $264.05 and a 12-month high of $543.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 145.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $505.94 and a 200 day moving average of $465.45.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bio-Techne news, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total transaction of $347,702.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.04, for a total transaction of $434,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,431 shares of company stock worth $21,052,508 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bio-Techne stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,097 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Bio-Techne worth $36,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TECH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $566.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.40.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

