BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $77,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BCRX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $1,116,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $1,617,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 2.50. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.03.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 270.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

