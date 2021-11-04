Bitcoin Classic Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded 34.5% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Classic has a total market cap of $68,459.15 and approximately $884.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.80 or 0.00085817 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000816 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001081 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 131.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000577 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Profile

Bitcoin Classic is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

