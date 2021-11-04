Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Up 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $7.93 million and $1,083.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $1.66 or 0.00002703 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.46 or 0.00266551 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.50 or 0.00105184 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.77 or 0.00138232 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000156 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000318 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

