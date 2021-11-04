Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $38.00

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Bitcoin Zero has a market capitalization of $36,290.66 and approximately $38.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded up 109% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Zero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00084747 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00075251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.70 or 0.00101852 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,266.91 or 0.99568256 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,535.01 or 0.07251732 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00022300 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.