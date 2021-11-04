Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) posted its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.
NYSE BKH opened at $67.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.28. Black Hills has a 52 week low of $57.02 and a 52 week high of $72.78.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 60.59%.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.71.
Black Hills Company Profile
Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.
