Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) posted its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

NYSE BKH opened at $67.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.28. Black Hills has a 52 week low of $57.02 and a 52 week high of $72.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 60.59%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Black Hills stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Black Hills worth $16,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

