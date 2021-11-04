Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Short Interest Down 16.7% in October

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 644,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $963,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Black Knight by 7.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Black Knight by 3.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Black Knight by 3.6% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 406,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,256,000 after buying an additional 14,290 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Black Knight by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 116,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Black Knight in the third quarter valued at $7,096,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BKI traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,137. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Black Knight has a 1-year low of $68.60 and a 1-year high of $97.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.77.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $361.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Black Knight will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upgraded Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.44.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

