BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.590-$0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $423.50 million-$424.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $422.05 million.BlackLine also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.090-$0.120 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BL. TheStreet raised BlackLine from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackLine presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.30.

Shares of NASDAQ BL traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $129.00. The company had a trading volume of 390,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,515. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.69 and a beta of 0.83. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $98.06 and a 1 year high of $154.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.66.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.99 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.99, for a total transaction of $53,419.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,979,859.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.74, for a total value of $563,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,565,320.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 263,654 shares of company stock valued at $31,060,880. 10.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

