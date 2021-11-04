BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Trading 0.2% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) traded up 0.2% on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $20.36 and last traded at $20.34. 332,751 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 220,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%.

Get BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 144,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 10,511 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

–

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.