BlackRock Inc. Decreases Position in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) by 12.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 814,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Venator Materials were worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Venator Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Venator Materials by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,382,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,508,000 after acquiring an additional 396,010 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Venator Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Venator Materials by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 810,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 84,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Venator Materials by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,362,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 124,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VNTR opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $344.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.96. Venator Materials PLC has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Venator Materials PLC will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on VNTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Venator Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

