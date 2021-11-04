BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stake in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 942,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,579,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Voyager Therapeutics were worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 13,222 shares during the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.37. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $151.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 12.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VYGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.73.

Voyager Therapeutics Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

