BlackRock Inc. Sells 337,233 Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337,233 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUSN. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 135.9% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 124,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 71,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 36,220 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FUSN opened at $7.00 on Thursday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $301.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.07.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Gannon bought 6,000 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

