BlackRock Inc. Sells 75,423 Shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 504,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,423 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of Landsea Homes worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Landsea Homes during the first quarter valued at $795,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Landsea Homes during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Landsea Homes during the first quarter valued at $1,053,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Landsea Homes during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Landsea Homes during the first quarter valued at $207,000. 16.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSEA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Landsea Homes from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landsea Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ LSEA opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.78. Landsea Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $11.15.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $250.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landsea Homes Profile

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

