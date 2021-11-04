BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 18.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MYJ opened at $15.68 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.76.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.33% of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company was founded on May 18, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

