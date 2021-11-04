BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Given “Buy” Rating at JMP Securities

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by JMP Securities in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $15.50 price objective on the investment management company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

TCPC stock opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.05. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $827.22 million, a PE ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.65.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 109.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter worth $36,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 401.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.