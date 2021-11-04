BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BUI stock opened at $26.21 on Thursday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $22.07 and a 52-week high of $27.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.04.

Get BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 513,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,541 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $13,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.